2016 Subaru Outback

LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150
Remainder of Factory Warranty. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !
- Safety
-
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- ABS Brakes
- Stability Control
- Power-Assist Disc Brakes
- Child-Safety Locks
- SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Trunk
- Power Sunroof
- Power Locks
- POWER LIFT GATE
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Telescoping Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- tilt steering
- Intermittent Wipers
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Split Folding Rear Seats
- HEATED FRONT SEATS
- Power Driver Seat
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Rear Window Wiper
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Bluetooth
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Additional Features
-
- Tonneau Cover
- MP3
- BACKUP CAMERA
- Cloth Interior
- Auxiliary Audio Jack
- Driver Side Airbag
- Leather Wrapped Wheel
- Auxilary 12V Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.