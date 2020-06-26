Menu
Account
Sign In
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Outback

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Outback

2.5i w/Touring Pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

  1. 5307296
  2. 5307296
  3. 5307296
  4. 5307296
  5. 5307296
  6. 5307296
  7. 5307296
  8. 5307296
  9. 5307296
  10. 5307296
  11. 5307296
  12. 5307296
  13. 5307296
  14. 5307296
  15. 5307296
  16. 5307296
  17. 5307296
  18. 5307296
  19. 5307296
  20. 5307296
  21. 5307296
  22. 5307296
  23. 5307296
  24. 5307296
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,052KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5307296
  • Stock #: 5573P
  • VIN: 4S4BSCGC2G3305573
Exterior Colour
Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Subaru
3737 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 407-8707
1 (877) 847-8150



Remainder of Factory Warranty. EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE !
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
  • POWER LIFT GATE
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • Tonneau Cover
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2013 Volkswagen Tigu...
 79,520 KM
$12,925 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE
 27,852 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS
 207,578 KM
$8,599 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Audi Halifax

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory