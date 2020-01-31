LOCATED AT

Steele Mitsubishi

3681 Kempt Road

Halifax B3K-4X6

(902) 405-1177

1 (888) 472-1787



2016 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED AWD WITH NAVIGATION KNOWN FOR ITS INCREDIBLE RELIABILITY AND COMFORT FEATURING POWER SEATS, HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS, JBL 12 SPEAKER STEREO SYSTEM AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY! THE TOYOTA HIGHLANDER IS PACKED WITH SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY FEATURING BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*



Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Safety Fog Lights

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Stability Control Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Passenger Seat

Power Sunroof Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitoring Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Android Auto Seating Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Heated rear seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.