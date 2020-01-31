Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,327KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4668315
  • Stock #: SP20042
  • VIN: 5TDDKRFHXGS230181
Exterior Colour
Midnight Black Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2016 TOYOTA HIGHLANDER LIMITED AWD WITH NAVIGATION KNOWN FOR ITS INCREDIBLE RELIABILITY AND COMFORT FEATURING POWER SEATS, HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS, JBL 12 SPEAKER STEREO SYSTEM AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY! THE TOYOTA HIGHLANDER IS PACKED WITH SAFETY AND TECHNOLOGY FEATURING BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND MUCH MORE!*We do our best to verify all options, mileage, etc but it's up to the customer to confirm all features prior to purchase.*

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Sunroof
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

