Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

2016 Toyota RAV4

146,735 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

11958303

2016 Toyota RAV4

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,735KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3BFREVXGW512001

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr LE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

