2016 Toyota Tundra

181,018 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Toyota Tundra

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR

2016 Toyota Tundra

SR

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8620139
  2. 8620139
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8620139
  • Stock #: NB22526A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # NB22526A
  • Mileage 181,018 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Double Cab 146" 5.7L SR, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/346

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

