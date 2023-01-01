Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

144,951 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

144,951KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10042959
  • Stock #: NA26105A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NA26105A
  • Mileage 144,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents2016 Volkswagen GolfFWD 5-Speed Manual 1.8L I4 Turbocharged DOHC 16V ULEV II 170hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Cornsilk Beige Leather.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family CarALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

