2016 Volkswagen Passat

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
This new arrival will go through our certification inspection and come with a new MVI, oil change and be fully reconditioned. It has the original alloy wheels and also comes with an extra set of winter tires and wheels. It will also be fully detailed and get a full tank of gas. It's loaded with features like steering wheel controls, bluetooth, climate control, keyless entry and more! We can bring this vehicle to your driveway for an at home test drive. Contact us today!
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6