Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4953597
  2. 4953597
  3. 4953597
  4. 4953597
  5. 4953597
  6. 4953597
  7. 4953597
  8. 4953597
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 96,600KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953597
  • Stock #: 506421A
  • VIN: 1VWAS7A33GC043124
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This new arrival will go through our certification inspection and come with a new MVI, oil change and be fully reconditioned. It has the original alloy wheels and also comes with an extra set of winter tires and wheels. It will also be fully detailed and get a full tank of gas. It's loaded with features like steering wheel controls, bluetooth, climate control, keyless entry and more! We can bring this vehicle to your driveway for an at home test drive. Contact us today!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2018 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 14,455 KM
$41,572 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-9 GT (...
 16,350 KM
$40,572 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX (...
 11,050 KM
$26,675 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message