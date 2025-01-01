$18,991+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$18,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,836KM
VIN 5J8TB4H5XHL807006
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Heated Parchment Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9356A
- Mileage 123,836 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2017 Acura RDX