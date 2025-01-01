Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2017 Acura RDX

123,836 KM

Details Description

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |

12522712

2017 Acura RDX

Tech Pkg | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
123,836KM
VIN 5J8TB4H5XHL807006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Heated Parchment Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9356A
  • Mileage 123,836 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2017 Acura RDX