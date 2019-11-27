Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura RDX

elite pkg

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4391106
  2. 4391106
  3. 4391106
  4. 4391106
  5. 4391106
Contact Seller

$31,614

+ taxes & licensing

  • 86,648KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4391106
  • Stock #: 3538PL
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H7XHL803538
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2017 Acura RDX Elite equipped with keyless entry, remote starter, navigation, memory seating, AWD, backup camera, alloy wheels, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth and much more.This RDX will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the remainder of the factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

Remainder of Factory Warranty. Remainder of factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Overhead Console
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 71,460 KM
$14,988 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA5 GS...
 60,025 KM
$14,088 + tax & lic
2018 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 34,425 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message