2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
2017 Acura RDX Elite equipped with keyless entry, remote starter, navigation, memory seating, AWD, backup camera, alloy wheels, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth and much more.This RDX will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the remainder of the factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.
Remainder of Factory Warranty. Remainder of factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6