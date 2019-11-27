LOCATED AT

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street

Halifax B3K-4N9

(902) 453-1940

1 (866) 797-3459



2017 Acura RDX Elite equipped with keyless entry, remote starter, navigation, memory seating, AWD, backup camera, alloy wheels, cruise control, A/C, Bluetooth and much more.This RDX will go through a Steele certified 87 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the remainder of the factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Remainder of Factory Warranty. Remainder of factory emissions, powertrain and roadside assistance warranty

Safety Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Sunroof

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

remote start

Intermittent Wipers

Overhead Console Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Leather Interior

Memory Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels

Running Boards Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Additional Features MP3

Navigation System

BACKUP CAMERA

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Leather Wrapped Wheel

Auxilary 12V Outlet

