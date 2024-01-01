$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Audi Q7
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
+ taxes & licensing
Used
166,274KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1VAAF7XHD056345
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,274 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Ford Lincoln
