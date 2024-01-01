Menu
Account
Sign In
Standard SUV 4WD, quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

2017 Audi Q7

166,274 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi Q7

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,274KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WA1VAAF7XHD056345

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,274 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, quattro 4dr 3.0T Technik, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Ford F-150 11 KM $64,670 + tax & lic
Used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Fredericton, NB
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 79,150 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in Gander, NL
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 86,203 KM $29,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7