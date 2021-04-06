Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

78,527 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive SULEV Sedan ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

330i xDrive SULEV Sedan ONE OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS / CERTIFIED

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

  1. 6963974
  2. 6963974
  3. 6963974
  4. 6963974
  5. 6963974
  6. 6963974
  7. 6963974
  8. 6963974
  9. 6963974
  10. 6963974
  11. 6963974
  12. 6963974
  13. 6963974
  14. 6963974
  15. 6963974
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,527KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6963974
  • Stock #: 1529
  • VIN: WBA8D9G34HNU63217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather Dakota Black/accent Oyster dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1529
  • Mileage 78,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful BMW 330 XDrive! One owner and no accidents! Very well equipped.

This amazing Sedan was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil, brakes and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...

Very well equipped Luxury Line model:

- All Wheel Drive

- Heated Seats 

- Leather, Multi-Function Steering Wheel (Heated as well)

- Sunroof

- Back up camera and parking sensors

- Factory Navigation

- LED Headlights and Fog lights

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Griffin Motors

2015 Porsche Cayman ...
 60,658 KM
$59,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 75,225 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2018 BMW 3 Series 32...
 40,565 KM
$29,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

Call Dealer

902-450-XXXX

(click to show)

902-450-0102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory