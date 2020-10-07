+ taxes & licensing
Rare opportunity to get a like new 2017 BMW M4 in superb condition.
This M4 was just traded in on a Tesla Ludicrous and was owned and meticulously cared for by a mature professional. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process and is ready for its next owner. Full factory warranty until March 2021 and extended warranties are available once the factory warranty expires that can provide an additonal 4 years and 80,000 kms of peace of mind.
This M4 is very well equipped with:
- M Double Clutch transmission
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Adaptive Headlights
-Factory Navigation
- BMW Heads Up Display
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
- Prep for Apple Car Play
- Power, Leather, Heated, M Sport Seats
- Cruise Control
- Rear View Camera
- M Competition Package
- So much more...
- CARFAX Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TgjCFxaUKmbsVIAGn%2bNDdfypr%2b1y3F9P
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
