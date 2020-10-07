Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW M4

37,200 KM

Details Description

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

Contact Seller
2017 BMW M4

2017 BMW M4

Coupe LIKE NEW/LOW KMS/CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW M4

Coupe LIKE NEW/LOW KMS/CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

  1. 6169791
  2. 6169791
  3. 6169791
  4. 6169791
  5. 6169791
  6. 6169791
  7. 6169791
  8. 6169791
  9. 6169791
  10. 6169791
  11. 6169791
  12. 6169791
  13. 6169791
  14. 6169791
  15. 6169791
  16. 6169791
  17. 6169791
  18. 6169791
  19. 6169791
  20. 6169791
  21. 6169791
  22. 6169791
  23. 6169791
Contact Seller

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

37,200KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6169791
  • Stock #: 1430
  • VIN: WBS3R9C30HA014105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Sakhir Orange Extended Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare opportunity to get a like new 2017 BMW M4 in superb condition.

This M4 was just traded in on a Tesla Ludicrous and was owned and meticulously cared for by a mature professional. It has just passed through our rigorous inspection process and is ready for its next owner. Full factory warranty until March 2021 and extended warranties are available once the factory warranty expires that can provide an additonal 4 years and 80,000 kms of peace of mind.

This M4 is very well equipped with:

- M Double Clutch transmission

- Adaptive M Suspension

- Adaptive Headlights

-Factory Navigation

- BMW Heads Up Display

- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio

- Prep for Apple Car Play

- Power, Leather, Heated, M Sport Seats

- Cruise Control

- Rear View Camera

- M Competition Package

- So much more...

- CARFAX Report: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TgjCFxaUKmbsVIAGn%2bNDdfypr%2b1y3F9P

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.



Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Griffin Motors

2013 Toyota Highland...
 181,092 KM
$18,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

Call Dealer

902-450-XXXX

(click to show)

902-450-0102

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory