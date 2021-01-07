2017 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost

Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

