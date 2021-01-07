2017 BMW X3

+ taxes & licensing
110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8
Beautiful BMW X3. One owner, low kms and no accidents! Fully loaded!!!
This amazing SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...
This X3 is very well equipped:
- All Wheel Drive
- Leather, Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel (Heated as well)
- Comfort Access System
- Huge Panoramic Sunroof
- Heated front and rear seats
- Back up camera and parking sensors
- Factory Navigation
- High Beam Assist
- Lane Departure Warning
- Driving Assistant
- BMW Heads UP Display
- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio
- So much more...
We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.
Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations.
Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.
