2017 BMW X3

67,981 KM

$31,990

+ tax & licensing
Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

xDrive28i ONE OWNER/ACTIVE SAFETY/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

67,981KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6530934
  Stock #: 1476
  VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0T18915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,981 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful BMW X3. One owner, low kms and no accidents! Fully loaded!!!

This amazing SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...

This X3 is very well equipped:

- All Wheel Drive

- Leather, Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel (Heated as well)

- Comfort Access System

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Heated front and rear seats

- Back up camera and parking sensors

- Factory Navigation

- High Beam Assist

- Lane Departure Warning

- Driving Assistant

- BMW Heads UP Display

- Harmon Kardon Premium Audio

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

