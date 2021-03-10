Menu
2017 BMW X3

68,144 KM

Details

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

Contact Seller
2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i CLEAN CARFAX / NEW BRAKES / SERVICE RECORDS

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i CLEAN CARFAX / NEW BRAKES / SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

Certified

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,144KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6780461
  Stock #: 1503
  VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0W72515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Saddle Brown Nevada Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful BMW X3. One owner and no accidents! Fully loaded!!!

This amazing SUV was very well cared for and has just passed through our rigorous certification process. It has been freshly serviced with new synthetic oil and a fresh 2 year MVI. Ready for a new owner...

This X3 is very well equipped:

- All Wheel Drive

- Sport Seats in Saddle Brown Leather

- Heated front and rear seats

- Leather, Multi-Function Sport Steering Wheel (Heated as well)

- Huge Panoramic Sunroof

- Back up camera and parking sensors

- Factory Navigation

- So much more...

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

