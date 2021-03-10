2017 BMW X3

Certified

$31,995 + taxes & licensing 6 8 , 1 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6780461

6780461 Stock #: 1503

1503 VIN: 5UXWX9C31H0W72515

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Sea Blue Metallic

Interior Colour Saddle Brown Nevada Leather

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 68,144 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Nav / Navigation Package

