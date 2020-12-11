Menu
2017 Cadillac XTS

132,248 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Griffin Motors

902-450-0102

2017 Cadillac XTS

2017 Cadillac XTS

Base CLEAN CARFAX/LUXURY RIDE

2017 Cadillac XTS

Base CLEAN CARFAX/LUXURY RIDE

Location

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

132,248KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6320268
  Stock #: 1444
  VIN: 2G61L5S39H9167753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,248 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Cadillac XTS is in excellent condition. It is a smooth, comfortable ride and is everything a Cadillac is supposed to be. The Black on black color combination give it the perfect look. 

Incredible value at this price!

This model is well equipped:

- Power Leather seats

- Heated and Cooled front seats

- Premium Audio

- Multi function Leather Steering Wheel

- On Star Navigation

- Bluetooth telephone interface

- Cadillac style and comfort

- So much more.

We are open regular hours with extra safety measures to protect everyone. You can visit us in our huge indoor showroom in Bayers Lake or we can bring the vehicle to you. Your choice. Want a full walk around video before coming in? No problem.

Our vehicles come with a 60 point inspection report, CARFAX Report, fresh service, fresh 2 year MVI and a complimentary 6 month/6,000 km warranty. Yes, we take trades and have financing for ALL credit situations. 

Call (902-450-0102), email (info@griffinmotors.ca) or text us at 902-417-1616.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Rear Defrost
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
SMART KEY
BACKUP SENSORS
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
TOUCHSCREEN
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Email Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

Griffin Motors

110 Chain Lake Dr Unit 3B, Halifax, NS B3S 1A8

902-450-0102

