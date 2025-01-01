$14,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLEEK1H6302416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # S12416
- Mileage 112,596 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LS w/1LS, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas I4 2.4L/145
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 34,452 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 49,850 KM $32,888 + tax & lic
2021 Audi E-Tron Technik 62,961 KM $58,990 + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
Call Dealer
902-982-XXXX(click to show)
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-982-3808
2017 Chevrolet Equinox