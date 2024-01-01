Menu
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

2017 Dodge Journey

129,017 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

2017 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,017 KM

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Front & Rear Floor Mats

Pitch Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

