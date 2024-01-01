$12,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
2017 Dodge Journey
Canada Value Pkg
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$12,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
129,017KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg, 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Interior
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Additional Features
Pitch Black
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22F CVP -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: Automatic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
TRANSMISSION: AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
GVWR: 2 270 KGS (5 005 LBS) (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" W/COVERS -inc: 17" Wheel Covers
HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION W/BLUETOOTH -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
2017 Dodge Journey