2017 Ford Edge

39,045 KM

$45,239

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SEL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

39,045KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10491699
  • Stock #: NA92491A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,045 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsBurgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat2017 Ford Edge SELAWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 Ti-VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, AWD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Additional Features

COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Mats
BURGUNDY VELVET METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 -inc: Transmission: 6-Spd Auto w/SelectShift
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPD AUTO W/SELECTSHIFT
WHEELS: 18" SPARKLE SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Split-spoke (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

