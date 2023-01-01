$42,639 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 0 , 3 8 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10343796

10343796 Stock #: ND95142A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour CHARC.BLK LTHR TRIM SEATS

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 90,385 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT CLASS II TRAILER TOW -inc: trailer sway control ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4) ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD) EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Titanium Technology Package Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/Auto High Lamps Lane-Keeping System lane-keeping alert lane-keeping aid and driver alert system Rain-Sensing Wipers Enhanced Active Park Assist System parallel park...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.