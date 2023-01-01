Menu
2017 Ford Escape

90,385 KM

Details

$42,639

+ tax & licensing
$42,639

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$42,639

+ taxes & licensing

90,385KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10343796
  • Stock #: ND95142A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour CHARC.BLK LTHR TRIM SEATS
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat2017 Ford Escape Titanium4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
CLASS II TRAILER TOW -inc: trailer sway control
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS (SET OF 4)
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Titanium Technology Package Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/Auto High Lamps Lane-Keeping System lane-keeping alert lane-keeping aid and driver alert system Rain-Sensing Wipers Enhanced Active Park Assist System parallel park...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

