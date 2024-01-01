Menu
Recent Arrival! Ingot Silver Metallic 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2017 Ford Escape

174,617 KM

$20,197

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$20,197

+ taxes & licensing

174,617KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,617 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Ingot Silver Metallic 2017 Ford Escape SE 4WD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Additional Features

INGOT SILVER
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close and power shade
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST GTDI SIGMA -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
CHARCOAL BLACK LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch 2-way manually adjustable r...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Tonneau Cover 10-Way Power Driver Seat SE Convenience Package 9 Speakers Black Roof Side Rails SYNC Connect Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to acti...
LEATHER PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$20,197

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Ford Escape