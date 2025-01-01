Menu
Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Titanium, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2017 Ford Escape

121,000 KM

$43,139

+ tax & licensing
12144312

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

Used
121,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J95HUB63584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, 4WD 4dr Titanium, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT
CLASS II TRAILER TOW -inc: trailer sway control
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology (STD)
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A -inc: Titanium Technology Package Bi-Xenon HID Headlamps w/Auto High Lamps Lane-Keeping System lane-keeping alert lane-keeping aid and driver alert system Rain-Sensing Wipers Enhanced Active Park Assist System parallel park...
WHEELS: 19" MACHINED-ALUMINUM -inc: luster nickle-painted spokes and pockets Tires: P235/45R19 A/S
MEDIUM LIGHT STONE HEATED LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats driver seat memory w/3 settings driver lumbar support 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split rec...

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$43,139

+ taxes & licensing

