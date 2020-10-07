Menu
2017 Ford Escape

146,476 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

146,476KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5873235
  Stock #: B12055A
  VIN: 1FMCU9G97HUB24597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,476 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Shadow Black2017 Ford Escape SE4WD 6-Speed Automatic EcoBoost 2.0L I4 GTDi DOHC Turbocharged VCTVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD, 10-Way Power Driver's Seat, 10-Way Power Passenger Seat, 9 Speakers, Black Roof Side Rails, Equipment Group 201A, Halogen Projector Headlamps, Leather Plus Package, Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats, Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, Power One-Touch Up/Down Front/Rear Windows, Reverse Sensing System, SE Convenience Package, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, SYNC Connect, Tonneau Cover.Certified.Certification Program Details: 85 Point inspection Fluid Top Ups Brake Inspection Tire Inspection Oil Change Recall Check Copy Of Carfax ReportALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Power Liftgate
SHADOW BLACK
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
POWER PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close and power shade
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio
CHARCOAL BLACK LEATHER SALERNO FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats 4-way manually adjustable front headrests dual seat back map pockets 60/40 split reclining rear seat w/tip fold-flat latch 2-way manually adjustable r...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Tonneau Cover 10-Way Power Driver Seat SE Convenience Package 9 Speakers Black Roof Side Rails SYNC Connect Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to acti...
LEATHER PLUS PACKAGE -inc: 10-Way Power Passenger Seat Leather Steering Wheel & Shift Knob

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

