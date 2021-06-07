Menu
2017 Ford Escape

139,560 KM

$34,639

+ tax & licensing
$34,639

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$34,639

+ taxes & licensing

139,560KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7216886
  • Stock #: X7941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour CHARCOAL BLACK CLOTH SEAT
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD, 4WD 4dr SE, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

CLASS II TRAILER TOW -inc: trailer sway control
MAGNETIC
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 201A -inc: Tonneau Cover 10-Way Power Driver Seat SE Convenience Package 9 Speakers Black Roof Side Rails SYNC Connect Note: SYNC Connect includes service for 5 years Owners of SYNC Connect-equipped vehicles use FordPass to acti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
