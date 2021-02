Vehicle Features

Additional Features Equipment Group 202A Twin-Panel Moonroof TRAILER TOW PACKAGE (CLASS III) 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS -inc: adjustable tracks XLT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Magnetic Metallic Painted Grille sideview mirror caps and liftgate appliques Floor Mats w/Unique Badging (1st & 2nd Row) Dark Earth Grey Unique Door-Trim Panel Insert Umber stitching Wheels: 20" Machined Aluminum w/Pa... XLT TECHNOLOGY FEATURE BUNDLE -inc: Foot-Activated Hands-Free Power Liftgate BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) cross traffic alert Voice Activated Navigation System SD card for map and POI storage Inflatable Rear Seatbelts 2nd row outboard se...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.