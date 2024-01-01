Menu
Ecoboost 3.5L V6

2017 Ford F-150

169,986 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
169,986KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Ecoboost 3.5L V6

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

