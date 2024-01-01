Menu
Recent Arrival!Oxford White2017 Ford F-150 XLRWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic 2.7L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2017 Ford F-150

38,601 KM

Details Description Features

$14,000

+ tax & licensing
XL

XL

2017 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,601KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Dark Earth Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO

Additional Features

Oxford White
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
TIRES: LT245/70R17E BSW A/T
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)
DARK EARTH GREY CLOTH 40/20/40 FRONT SEAT -inc: manual adjuster
2.7L V6 ECOBOOST PAYLOAD PACKAGE -inc: 9.75" gearset and mechanical parking brake Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towin...
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.15 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 835 kg (6 250 lb) Payload Package

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$14,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford F-150