Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

127,442 KM

Details Description Features

$78,479

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$78,479

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$78,479

+ taxes & licensing

127,442KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7419632
  • Stock #: E13939A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # E13939A
  • Mileage 127,442 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD SuperCrew 145" Limited, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Ecoboost 3.5L V6

Vehicle Features

Rear wheel well liners
SHADOW BLACK
3.31 AXLE RATIO (STD)
MOJAVE UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory flow-through console and floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 900A BASE
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2016 Jeep Cherokee L...
 106,576 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 182,470 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX ...
 28,849 KM
$22,977 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory