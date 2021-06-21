- Listing ID: 7419632
- Stock #: E13939A
-
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
-
Body Style
Pickup Truck
-
Fuel Type
Gasoline
-
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
Automatic
-
Engine
6-cylinder
-
Doors
4-door
-
Passengers
5
-
Stock #
E13939A
-
Mileage
127,442 KM
MOJAVE UNIQUE MULTI-CONTOUR LEATHER BUCKET SEATS -inc: 4-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests heated and cooled 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory flow-through console and floor shifter
EQUIPMENT GROUP 900A BASE
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system (STD)
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.