2017 Ford F-150

67,300 KM

Details Description

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

67,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8273802
  • Stock #: NA18655A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,300 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Ecoboost 3.5L V6

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

