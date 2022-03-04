Menu
2017 Ford F-150

139,789 KM

$57,649

+ tax & licensing
$57,649

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8496370
  2. 8496370
$57,649

+ taxes & licensing

139,789KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496370
  • Stock #: ND80433A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 139,789 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Electronic Locking w/3.55 Axle Ratio
SHADOW BLACK
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)
TIRES: LT275/65R18C OWL A/T
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal Hill Descent Control Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers Skid Plates
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
