TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

LIGHTNING BLUE

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan

XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...