$56,549
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Ford F-150
XLT
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
176,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8695229
- Stock #: ND77673A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 176,302 KM
Vehicle Description
6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L
Vehicle Features
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
3.31 AXLE RATIO
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
LIGHTNING BLUE
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic...
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2