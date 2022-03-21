Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford F-150

176,302 KM

Details Description Features

$56,549

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$56,549

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2017 Ford F-150

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

  1. 8695229
  2. 8695229
Contact Seller

$56,549

+ taxes & licensing

176,302KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8695229
  • Stock #: ND77673A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lightning Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 176,302 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L

Vehicle Features

VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
3.31 AXLE RATIO
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
LIGHTNING BLUE
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: tow/haul and sport mode (STD)
FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia Manitoba New Brunswick Ontario and Saskatchewan
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish Box Side Decal Tires: P275/65R18 OWL A/S Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum magnetic painted p...
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System locking cleats Trailer Tow Package Towing capability up to 11 100 lbs Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Pro Trailer Backup Assist trailer hook up light Rear View Camera w/Dynamic...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2006 BMW Z4 M
 150,000 KM
$32,988 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 70,499 KM
$33,495 + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Compass Sp...
 27,466 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory