2017 Ford F-250

122,806 KM

$67,990

+ tax & licensing
$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford F-250

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

2017 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW Lariat

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$67,990

+ taxes & licensing

122,806KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7771521
  • Stock #: B14139A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 122,806 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel V-8 6.7 L/406

Vehicle Features

CARIBOU
BLUE JEANS METALLIC
UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: (6R140) SelectShift and tow/haul mode
SNOW PLOW PREP PACKAGE -inc: computer selected springs for snowplow application NOTE: Restrictions apply; see super duty supplemental reference manual or body builders layout book for details
LOWER ACCENT TWO-TONE PAINT -inc: wheel-lip mouldings
ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
TIRES: LT275/65RX18E BSW A/S (5) (STD)
WHEELS: 18" BRIGHT MACHINED CAST ALUMINUM -inc: bright hub covers/centre ornaments (STD)
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system 1 frame under-bed cross member 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall Note: shorter pickup boxes ...
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE DELETE -inc: Upgrades to 10 000 lbs (4 535 kgs)
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Adaptive Steering Automatic High Beam rain-sensing windshield wipers Easy Entry/Exit Memory Driver's Seat Feature Tailgate Step & Handle w/TailGate Assist Intelligent Access w/Push-Button Start Navigation Remote St...
ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank exhaust brake green non locking fuel cap turbo boost urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank Dual Extra Heavy-Duty Alternators ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

