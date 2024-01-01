$59,000+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350
Super Duty DRW
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
$59,000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NE12269A
- Mileage 129,340 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Whatever you need to tow, this truck can pull.Rare find, supercab dually XLT leather, and sunroof. Optioned almost like a Lariat, priced like and XLT.2017 Ford F-350SD XLT DRW4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
