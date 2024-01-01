Menu
Recent Arrival! Whatever you need to tow, this truck can pull. Rare find, supercab dually XLT leather, and sunroof. Optioned almost like a Lariat, priced like and XLT. 2017 Ford F-350SD XLT DRW 4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV Turbodiesel VALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.

2017 Ford F-350

129,340 KM

$59,000

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW

2017 Ford F-350

Super Duty DRW

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

129,340KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # NE12269A
  • Mileage 129,340 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Whatever you need to tow, this truck can pull.Rare find, supercab dually XLT leather, and sunroof. Optioned almost like a Lariat, priced like and XLT.2017 Ford F-350SD XLT DRW4WD TorqShift 6-Speed Automatic Power Stroke 6.7L V8 DI 32V OHV TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if you're in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. We're confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2017 Ford F-350