2017 Ford Focus

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 6 5 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330352

8330352 Stock #: 02720A

02720A VIN: 1FADP3K2XHL297095

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 02720A

Mileage 100,658 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Side Airbags ABS Brakes Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Alarm System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Smart Device Integration Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Telescopic Steering Wheel Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Security Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Rear-Window Wiper Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.