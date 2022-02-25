$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2017 Ford Focus
2017 Ford Focus
Hatchback SE
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,658KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8330352
- Stock #: 02720A
- VIN: 1FADP3K2XHL297095
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 100,658 KM
Vehicle Description
60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8