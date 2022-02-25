Menu
2017 Ford Focus

100,658 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2017 Ford Focus

2017 Ford Focus

Hatchback SE

2017 Ford Focus

Hatchback SE

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,658KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8330352
  Stock #: 02720A
  VIN: 1FADP3K2XHL297095

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 02720A
  • Mileage 100,658 KM

Vehicle Description

YOU WON'T BELIEVE THE CONDITION OF THIS CAR! 2017 FORD FOCUS HATCHBACK SE, 4 CYLINDER, AUTOMATIC, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING, AM/FM CD PLAYER, BACK UP CAMERA, DRIVER'S INFORMATION CENTER, FORD SYNC, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE. 

60 POINT INSPECTION WITH A NO CHARGE 3 MONTH OR 6000KM COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY PLUS A $250 PREPAID V

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Side Airbags
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Alarm System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Anti-Theft
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

