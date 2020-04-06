Menu
2017 Honda Accord

Sport

2017 Honda Accord

Sport

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,881KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4860762
  • Stock #: 9929TL
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E52HA809929
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2017 Honda Accord Sport RARE 6 speed manual transmission equipped with power sunroof, dual exhaust, fog lights, heated front seats, push button start, half leather half cloth sport seats, climate control, backup camera, lane watch camera, alloy wheels, all power options and much much more. Be the first to book a test drive at Colonial Honda. We can even bring the vehicle to you!

Has Extended Warranty. 7 Year 160,000 km certified powertrain warranty
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Sunroof
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Wrapped Wheel
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

