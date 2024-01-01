$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
117,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E52HH027081
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,021 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr Man LX, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
