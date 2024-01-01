Menu
Midsize Cars, 4dr Man LX, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2017 Honda Civic

117,021 KM

+ tax & licensing
SEDAN

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Used
117,021KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2E52HH027081

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,021 KM

Midsize Cars, 4dr Man LX, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-XXXX

902-982-3808

