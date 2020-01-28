LOCATED AT

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street

Halifax B3K-4N9

(902) 453-1940

1 (866) 797-3459



2017 Honda Civic LX equipped with keyless entry, backup camera, A/C, Bluetooth, multifunctional center console storage, maintenance reminder system, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors and much more.This Civic will go through a Honda certified 100 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.



Has Extended Warranty. 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty

Safety Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

ABS Brakes

Stability Control

Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Child-Safety Locks

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Trunk

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

tilt steering

Intermittent Wipers Seating Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Bluetooth Security Alarm

Anti-Theft Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Steel Wheels Additional Features Hubcaps

BACKUP CAMERA

Cloth Interior

Auxiliary Audio Jack

Driver Side Airbag

Auxilary 12V Outlet

