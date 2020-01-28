Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

  1. 4547994
  2. 4547994
  3. 4547994
  4. 4547994
  5. 4547994
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,889KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4547994
  • Stock #: 1726PL
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F54HH001726
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

2017 Honda Civic LX equipped with keyless entry, backup camera, A/C, Bluetooth, multifunctional center console storage, maintenance reminder system, cruise control, power windows, power mirrors and much more.This Civic will go through a Honda certified 100 point inspection to be fully reconditioned and come with a fresh 2 year MVI plus the 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty. More pictures coming soon.Book a test drive at Colonial Honda, your friendly Halifax Honda dealer.

Has Extended Warranty. 7 year 160,000km certified powertrain warranty
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Hubcaps
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Auxilary 12V Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 39,235 KM
$18,977 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 138,921 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sorento EX ...
 140,375 KM
$10,025 + tax & lic
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

(click to show)

902-453-1940

Send A Message