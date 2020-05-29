Menu
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1940

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

EX w/Sunroof

2017 Honda Civic

EX w/Sunroof

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 61,020KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5178635
  • Stock #: 6225PL
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XHH016225
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This new arrival has been fully reconditioned and gone through the Honda Certification inspection. It has a new MVI, oil change, dust and air filters, brakes have been serviced and more. This Civic has only had one owner and has a clean Carfax which means it hasn't been in an accident. It comes loaded with features like a back up camera, Honda Sensing tech, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and much more! As a Honda Certified vehicle, it will come with a 7 year/160,000km powertrain warranty as well as a full tank of gas and be fully detailed. Be the first to test drive. Contact us today!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
Security
  • Alarm
  • Anti-Theft
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Apple Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

