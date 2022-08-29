Menu
2017 Honda Civic

64,100 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-405-1177

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Type R Base

2017 Honda Civic

Type R Base

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9115573
  Stock #: PS0481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # PS0481
  • Mileage 64,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Large Cars, 5dr Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

