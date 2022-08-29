$41,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-405-1177
2017 Honda Civic
2017 Honda Civic
Type R Base
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
64,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9115573
- Stock #: PS0481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Stock # PS0481
- Mileage 64,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Large Cars, 5dr Manual, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6