2017 Honda Civic

71,801 KM

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SEDAN LX

SEDAN LX

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

71,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9445212
  Stock #: PA4212A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Honda Civic LXFWD CVT 2.0L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTECVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, Cloth.Awards:* IIHS Canada Top Safety PickALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

