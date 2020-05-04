2017 Honda CR-V

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-453-1940
+ taxes & licensing
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459
This 2017 CR-V has just arrived and will go through our Honda certified inspection. It is loaded with options like a turbo engine, backup camera, Honda sensing technology, touch screen infotainment and more! It will come with a 7yr/160km powertrain warranty, be fully detailed and have a full tank of gas. Be the first to test drive. We can send you a personalized walkaround video of this CR-V and even bring it completely disinfected to your driveway. More pictures on the way.
Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6