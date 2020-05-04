Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

LX LOW KM!

2017 Honda CR-V

LX LOW KM!

Location

Steele Auto Group

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-453-1940

$20,592

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,393KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953603
  • Stock #: 000525QA
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H33HH001619
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Colonial Honda
2657 Robie Street
Halifax B3K-4N9
(902) 453-1940
1 (866) 797-3459

This 2017 CR-V has just arrived and will go through our Honda certified inspection. It is loaded with options like a turbo engine, backup camera, Honda sensing technology, touch screen infotainment and more! It will come with a 7yr/160km powertrain warranty, be fully detailed and have a full tank of gas. Be the first to test drive. We can send you a personalized walkaround video of this CR-V and even bring it completely disinfected to your driveway. More pictures on the way.

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Intermittent Wipers
Security
  • Alarm
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Android Auto
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Apple Play

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Colonial Honda

2657 Robie Street, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

