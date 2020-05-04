Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

2017 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 54,383KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953609
  • Stock #: H02675A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H98HH102147
Exterior Colour
White diamond pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd
Halifax B3M-2J2
(902) 455-0566
1 (877) 884-3375

Gorgeous one owner with brand new all season tires, full winter wheel package, all weather mats, vent visors...you will not find a better one!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

