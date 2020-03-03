Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$14,477

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,119KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4744698
  • Stock #: D20091A
  • VIN: KMHD84LF7HU322894
Exterior Colour
Fiery Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Steele Hyundai
3625 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X5
(902) 454-1000
1 (877) 213-8449

PICS COMINGGET PRE APPROVED TODAY!



The Maritimes Leading Credit Specialist Team! GOOD/ BAD/ NO CREDIT? Divorce? Self-Employed? New to Canada? Child Tax? Pensions? Our team has you covered! APPLY FOR YOUR PREAPPROVAL TODAY! 0% Down, 90 Day no payments, Cash Back Options. Credit Specialists on standby 24/7 to get you behind the wheel today!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

