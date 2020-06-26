Menu
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Hyundai Elantra

Limited

Location

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,667KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5307275
  • Stock #: SP20097
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3HU193083
Exterior Colour
Space Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Steele Mitsubishi
3681 Kempt Road
Halifax B3K-4X6
(902) 405-1177
1 (888) 472-1787

2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA LIMITED FULLY LOADED FEATUING POWER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO AND SO MUCH MORE!

Remainder of Factory Warranty.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Sunroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitoring
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Android Auto
Seating
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
Comfort
  • Climate Control
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Additional Features
  • MP3
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Auxiliary Audio Jack
  • Apple Play

Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

