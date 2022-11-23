Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

124,923 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

124,923KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9418813
  • Stock #: S21861A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,923 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Black Noir Pearl2017 Hyundai Elantra GLFWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small CarALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

SPACE BLACK PEARL
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEATING SURFACES

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
