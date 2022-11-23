$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
- Listing ID: 9418813
- Stock #: S21861A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,923 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!Black Noir Pearl2017 Hyundai Elantra GLFWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V ULEV II 147hpVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.Awards:* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Small CarALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.
Vehicle Features
