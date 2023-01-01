Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

117,668 KM

$21,455

+ tax & licensing
Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

SPORT

Location

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

117,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10396107
  • Stock #: PA5098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 2WD, FWD 4dr 2.4L, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TITANIUM SILVER
GREY DELUXE CLOTH SEATING SURFACES W/YES ESSENTIALS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

