2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

177,109 KM

$12,700

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

12300737

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport SE

Steele Auto Group

3625 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-982-3810

$12,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,109KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5XYZUDLB5HG410234

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,109 KM

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SEExperience a perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance with the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE. This versatile mid-size SUV offers a spacious interior, advanced features, and exceptional safety ratings, making it the ideal choice for both city driving and weekend getaways.Key Features:Engine: Powered by a 2.4-liter, 4-cylinder engine delivering 185 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission for an efficient and responsive driving experience.Fuel Economy: Achieve up to 20 MPG in the city and 27 MPG on the highway, ensuring you spend less time at the pump and more time on the road.Interior Comfort: Spacious cabin with seating for five passengers, featuring premium cloth upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, and a power-adjustable front passenger seat for optimal comfort on every journey.Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility, providing seamless smartphone integration for hands-free calls, music streaming, and navigation.Safety: Equipped with Hyundai's renowned safety features, including Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, a rearview camera, and Lane Change Assist to ensure peace of mind on every drive.Exterior Design: Bold and stylish, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, a sleek front grille, and an aerodynamic design that enhances both aesthetics and fuel efficiency.All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Standard AWD system that provides enhanced traction and stability in various weather conditions, ensuring youre ready for any adventure.Cargo Space: Ample cargo space with a 60/40 split-folding rear seat configuration, giving you the flexibility to carry larger items when needed.The 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 SE is the ideal SUV for families and individuals looking for a combination of performance, technology, and safety in one sleek package.

TITANIUM SILVER
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe