2017 Jaguar F-PACE

115,660 KM

$70,125

+ tax & licensing
$70,125

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t Prestige

2017 Jaguar F-PACE

35t Prestige

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

$70,125

+ taxes & licensing

115,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10047180
  • Stock #: PNB14081A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Italian Racing Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr 35t Prestige, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Heated front windscreen
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Jet Headlining
JET PERFORATED TAURUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: InControl WiFi 3G WiFi hotspot SIM card supplied w/vehicle and includes trial data plan Radio: Meridian 825W Digital Surround Sound System 17 speakers plus subwoofer 12.3" HD virtual instrument display SiriusXM satellite ra...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACK 1 -inc: Perforated Taurus Leather Seat Trim Climate Front w/Heated Rear Seats rear electrically reclining and rear seat remote release levers Gesture Tailgate
VISION PACK 2 -inc: Blind Spot Monitor & Reverse Traffic Detection LED Headlights LED 'J' blade daytime running lights
JET TAURUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ITALIAN RACING RED METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" FAN 5-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK FINISH
BLACK PACK -inc: gloss black side window surround and gloss black side power vents Gloss Black Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Surround

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

