2017 Jaguar F-PACE
35t Prestige
Location
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
115,660KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10047180
- Stock #: PNB14081A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Italian Racing Red Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,660 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr 35t Prestige, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-6 3.0 L/183
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Heated front windscreen
Gloss Black Roof Rails
Jet Headlining
JET PERFORATED TAURUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM
TECHNOLOGY PACK -inc: InControl WiFi 3G WiFi hotspot SIM card supplied w/vehicle and includes trial data plan Radio: Meridian 825W Digital Surround Sound System 17 speakers plus subwoofer 12.3" HD virtual instrument display SiriusXM satellite ra...
COMFORT & CONVENIENCE PACK 1 -inc: Perforated Taurus Leather Seat Trim Climate Front w/Heated Rear Seats rear electrically reclining and rear seat remote release levers Gesture Tailgate
VISION PACK 2 -inc: Blind Spot Monitor & Reverse Traffic Detection LED Headlights LED 'J' blade daytime running lights
JET TAURUS LEATHER SEAT TRIM
ITALIAN RACING RED METALLIC
WHEELS: 19" FAN 5-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK FINISH
BLACK PACK -inc: gloss black side window surround and gloss black side power vents Gloss Black Radiator Grille w/Gloss Black Surround
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5