2017 Jeep Cherokee

104,271 KM

Details Description Features

$18,491

+ tax & licensing
Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Used
104,271KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB6HD229531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 55831A
  • Mileage 104,271 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo

Comfort

Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

844-850-XXXX

844-850-8658

