$18,491+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Cherokee
North | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$18,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
104,271KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB6HD229531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 55831A
- Mileage 104,271 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Comfort
Climate Control
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
