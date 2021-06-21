2017 Jeep Wrangler

$30,258 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7394636

7394636 Stock #: H76414A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 69,760 KM

Vehicle Features Suspension Performance Suspension Additional Features Tubular Side Steps BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) Billet Metallic AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD) 32" TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Tires: LT255/75R17C BSW Off-Road Performance Suspension Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Mineral Grey TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/MINERAL GREY QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum Bright Leather-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.