2017 Jeep Wrangler

69,760 KM

$30,258

+ tax & licensing
$30,258

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2017 Jeep Wrangler

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

2017 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$30,258

+ taxes & licensing

69,760KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7394636
  Stock #: H76414A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 69,760 KM

Vehicle Description

*AS IS SPECIAL!! *Why buy as is? You save BIG TIME! When you buy directly as is, you don't have to pay for Auction seller fees, Auction buyer fees, dealer inspection, dealer reconditioning or dealer mark up! No warranty expressed or implied.-No warranty expressed or implied-Vehicles are sold "as is" and as such have not been inspected or reviewed mechanically by the selling dealer-Any previous inspection stickers are removed and customer is given a one day in transit plate with proof of insurance*-No financing available on these units.-No trades accepted.-We suggest a neutral third party review the vehicle for your consideration-Vehicles guaranteed to be free and clear of any liens-Vehicles are priced at Auction/Wholesale.-Opportunity to purchase at dealer pricing eliminating any middlemen. Pricing is reflective of true wholesale and nonnegotiable-Purchaser buys at own risk. Although many "as is" vehicles require very little work to MVI and provide a great savings, others may require substantial work.-Carproof Included

Vehicle Features

Performance Suspension
Tubular Side Steps
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
Billet Metallic
AIR CONDITIONING -inc: A/C Refrigerant
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Delete Sunrider Soft Top Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Wiper w/Washer
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
32" TIRE & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Tires: LT255/75R17C BSW Off-Road Performance Suspension Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Mineral Grey
TIRES: LT255/75R17C BSW OFF-ROAD
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" ALUMINUM W/MINERAL GREY
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23S -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Tires: P255/75R17 OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Moab Sparkle Silver Aluminum Bright Leather-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

